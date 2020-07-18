General News

Disregard dishonourable, disrespectful and wicked politicians - Opuni Frimpong urges youth

Executive Director, Christian Advocacy Africa - Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong

Executive Director of the Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has charged the youth in Ghana to refrain being used by politicians to propagate obscene activities and violent related activities during the polls.

Speaking in an interview with Akua Nyarko Abronoma, host of Dinpa anopa bosuo show on Friday, July 17, the former Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana admonished that there was nothing wrong with having political leaders/masters but cautioned against blindly following those who have no regard for human life.



“The Youth should advice themselves. You don’t know what tomorrow holds for you. Don’t listen to dishonourable politician who have no self-respect and respect for his fellow human being but only hire you to engage in violent acts,” Rev Opuni Frimpong asserted.



The lecturer at the Department of Religious Studies at KNUST added that,” You may be a poor person today but who knows tomorrow you are also going to be called honourable. “

He also appealed to religious leaders to add their voice to the calls on the youth to desist from being used for electoral violence.



Commenting on the death of the 28-year-old student who was stabbed at Banda in the Bono region, Rev. Opuni Frimpong described the act as a shame. He called for peace in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

