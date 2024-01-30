Disregard false election year prophecies - Rev. Dr. Hiagbe tells Ghanaians

Rev. Dr Komi A. Hiagbe, Rector of Global Theological Seminary (GTS)

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 general election, Rev. Dr Komi A. Hiagbe, Rector of Global Theological Seminary (GTS), has cautioned citizens against succumbing to the influence of deceptive prophecies in the political sphere.

He emphasized the danger of self-made prophecies, urging Ghanaians to exercise discernment and not be swayed by individuals who claim divine insight into political leadership.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Rev. Dr Hiagbe expressed concern over the contradictory prophecies issued by some self-proclaimed men of God during elections.



He highlighted the potential impact on the decision-making process of congregants, cautioning that such prophecies might lead to the loss of competent leaders if citizens are swayed by them.



"The truth is that God's concern for us as a nation is not much about which football team wins or who becomes President of Ghana," Rev. Dr Hiagbe said



He questioned the authenticity of prophecies that seemingly ignore pressing issues within churches and congregations, suggesting that true prophecies should address prevailing evils.

The rector, who holds degrees in Divinity from the International Leadership University and Theology from Goethe University of Frankfurt, stressed the importance of responsible public communication, especially in prophetic messages that impact the entire nation.



He cited a recent meeting between the Police Administration and church leadership regarding such prophecies, urging caution even if they are meant for the broader public.



Rev. Dr Hiagbe drew a distinction between the prophecies of old, which he claimed spoke truth to authorities, and contemporary prophecies that could potentially create chaos.



He questioned the credibility of prophecies that contradict each other, stating, "If God speaks, He speaks with one voice."



Highlighting the role of the Church in ensuring a peaceful election process, Rev. Dr Hiagbe called on pastors not to allow their pulpits to become platforms for political campaigns.

He emphasized the need for the Church to maintain neutrality and be accommodating to members of all political parties, advocating for a focus on prayer for a successful and violence-free election.



While acknowledging the importance of party affiliation in politics, Rev. Dr Hiagbe urged citizens to prioritize choosing competent leaders capable of addressing the country's challenges.



He emphasised the Church's role as an agent of development.



"If development is about enabling people to realize their fullest potential, then the Church is God's agency for development wherever it is situated."



