Divine Love Hospital expands its facilities

Female and Children's Wards of the hospital have been expanded

The Management of Divine Love Hospital, a private healthcare facility at Bibiani, has expanded the Female and Children's Wards of the hospital.

According to Mr.Seth Atta Asubonteng Jnr, Hospital Administrator, the move was in commemoration of their 10th Anniversary celebration, and to space up the facilities in line with observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.



He told the media after the commissioning of the projects that the 58-bed capacity Female Ward, now had 68 beds, while a new 20-bed capacity Children's Ward was also completed.



Mr.Asubonteng Jnr disclosed that the new Agnes Amponsah Children's Ward was named after Madam Agnes Amponsah, the Hospital Matron, in recognition of her 11 years of dedicated services to the hospital.

The Hospital Administrator described the 71-year old Midwife, Madam Amponsah, fondly called Ante Aggie, as an energetic, affable, zealous and loyal staff of the hospital.



For his part, Dr.Peter Mensah, Senior Medical Officer, in charge of Clinical Services, said even though Divine Love Hospital was yet to get any COVID-19 case, the outfit was on high alert to ensure adequate protection from the pandemic.



He said the hospital had private beds to isolate any COVID-19 case and urged people in the Municipality and Ghanaians in general, to take the COVID-19 disease seriously by observing all the safety protocols, so as to stay safe, healthy, alive and productive and contribute towards community and national development and transformation.