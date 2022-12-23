0
Do not turn our roads into death traps - Amoako-Attah

Amoako Attah 696x369.png Minister of Roads and Highway, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minister of Roads and Highway, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah has cautioned drivers to strictly adhere to road safety regulations during the festive season to save lives.

He made this statement at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ministry of Roads and Highways’ Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

According to him, it is important to caution drivers during this period because the ministry’s records reveal that most drivers do not obey speed limits on the roads.

“We should change our attitudes, especially those behind the steering wheels because Ghana needs each and every one of us alive”.

The minister noted that the normal trajectory of high records of road fatalities during festive seasons such as Christmas can only be reduced if road users are careful.

He also assures the public that the government will continue to construct new roads.

The management of the GBC in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways held the Annual Nine Lessons and Carol on Thursday, December 22, 2022, under the theme “Christ, our Saviour ” at the Tarmac of Ghana Highway Authority.

