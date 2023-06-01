7
Menu
News

Domelevo received justice late – Franklin Cudjoe on Supreme Court ruling

Franklin Cudjoe8 Founder of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the Supreme Court ruling declaring Domelevo’s forced leave as unconstitutional.

Franklin Cudjoe in a tweet stated that the former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has defeated authoritarianism but justice was delivered to him late.

“Domelevo defeats authoritarianism. Just, that justice was delivered so late. Kudos to the CDD and CSOs that fought the "unconstitutional," he wrote.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2020 asked the then Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo to proceed on a 169 accumulated leave.

Civil society organisations filed a suit arguing that the president's actions undermined the independence of the Auditor-General's office after Mr. Domelevo's forced leave had sparked allegations of attempts to hinder anti-corruption efforts.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, upheld the suit, declaring the president's directive as "unconstitutional and null and void," thus putting an end to two years of legal disputes after the president rejected appeals to rescind the directive.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest programme that focuses on Everyday People below:





ABJ/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe