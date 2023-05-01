Dominase Basic School gets 10-seater lavatory facility from Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation

The toilet facility after it was completed

Source: Elvis Kyei Arthur, Contributor

Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF), a not-for-profit organization, has commissioned a ten-seater toilet facility for the teachers and pupils of the Dominase Basic School in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF) has its principles, values, and intention stem from the oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacres in the USA's history, and has over the years mobilized resources to build people's self-sufficiency through health, educational knowledge-sharing, and workforce opportunity in Ghana.



The Foundation has on several occasions supported various communities and organizations in the country and improved the livelihood of the vulnerable and poor.



King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, HRM. Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, who is also the Vice President of the Foundation, as part of his address as the special guest of honor, says the Foundation has an interest in helping to minimize the challenges of the less privileged, hence the need to support the school to have a hygienic place of convenience. He further charged the school management to keep the facility neat and in good shape at all times.



"We shall do our best to provide more for the community when the need arises. You must also make sure to keep this edifice in good condition at all times. From the cracks in the wall to the leakage in the roof, make sure to do regular maintenance,” he admonished the beneficiaries.



The King also used the occasion to declare war on the illicit use of drugs among the youth of the country, promising to lead a crusade against the menace in Africa.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gomoa East Constituency, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo expressed gratitude to the VFF Foundation for the project as it will reduce the unhygienic situation in the school. He appealed to the Foundation to extend similar support to other deprived communities in the constituency.



The MP however called on the school authorities and the pupil who are the immediate beneficiaries of the facility to ensure good maintenance so the project can last longer to benefit future generations.



On his part, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko-Quarm commended the Foundation for seeing the need to provide a toilet facility to the school, which, according to him, would help boost hygienic culture among the school children and their teachers. He further asserted that the Assembly will be pleased if the Foundation will adopt the district as its developmental partner.



Mankrado of the Gomoa Dominase traditional area, Nana Opare Saah XII, in his address explained that citing of such a facility in his area is a step towards total development of the community. He also appealed for more projects that will positively impact the lives of the indigenes.



"I would be happy if the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation could come to our aid again in completing our on-going Police Station Post Project. We do not have a police station, a technical or secondary school, and if the foundation can help us with this it would bring the children some relief as they can attend the community secondary or technical school here in Dominase,” he stated.

The Mankrodo however appealed to the Foundation to support the community with other basic needs including the completion of the Police station office facility, a Senior High School as well as a Teacher Training School to harness the human resources of the community. The chief also assured the Foundation of the availability of 15 acres of land by the community for any developmental projects that will improve the socio-economic status of the community.



VFF also supported the Dominase Methodist Basic School with menstruation packs which contains sanitary pad, a good number of new panties, two braziers, toothpaste and tooth brush while the boys got a toothpaste and toothbrush for themselves. There was also educational talk on menstrual hygiene.



One of the pupils who spoke to the media, expressed delight at the project and called for assistance for their beloved school.



"I am very happy to receive these items because my mother is unable to afford the sanitary pad for me regularly, and so I have to rely on my friends for pad most of the time. It has been very embarrassing for me but I don’t have any choice. Today I am happy because I would not ask anyone when I am in my next period. I am so excited," she stated.













