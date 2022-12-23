2
Don’t allow charlatanic adverts on your platforms – Police to radio, TV operators

Radio And Tv Stations In Ghana

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has urged operators of electronic communication networks, providers of electronic communications, and broadcasting services not to allow their platforms to be used in the promotion of charlatanic advertisements.

According to the Police, charlatanic advertisements are not just unethical but criminal and punishable under the laws of Ghana.

The Police Service in a statement said it has recorded a worryingly increasing number of advertisements aimed at luring people into dubious activities that are claimed to generate riches overnight.

“These charlatanic activities are assuming serious security implications for our society as a whole. The activities which often begin with misleading advertisements on some mainstream and social media platforms lure unsuspecting members of the public, including children, and deceive them into engaging in dubious acts, in the hope of getting rich overnight.

“Police investigations have recently shown that the upsurge in such activities has contributed to serious crimes such as defrauding by false pretenses, kidnapping, and even murder. Some recent notorious cases, attributable to the phenomenon include the Mankesim murder case, where the suspects under the pretext of sending their victims abroad, murdered them for ritual money and the Kasoa case where two teenage boys murdered their colleague also for ritual money.” the statement said.

The Police Service said in order to tackle this menace, it has intensified its enforcement efforts across the country alongside education of all relevant stakeholders on the position of the law on the matter.

“We would like to urge the public to be wary of charlatanic advertisements in both mainstream and social media and work together with the Police to ensure the safety and security of all persons as we work to maintain law and order in the country,” the statement added.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
