Don’t become a clearing house – Kofi Bentil cautions Special Prosecutor

Senior Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has cautioned the Special Prosecutor to remain focused and unbiased in his mandate to fight corruption in the country.
According to Mr Bentil, he is keenly watching all activities carried out by the Special Prosecutor in the dispensation of his duties.
He said the Special Prosecutor must not become a clearing house as he attempts to investigate and prosecute corrupt government officials.
“Dear Special Prosecutor, do not become a clearing house. We are watching in high resolution and waiting with our rabble.," Bentil's Facebook post on October 6, 2020 read.
His comment follows one from colleague, Franklin Cudjoe who on the back of the controversial Agyapa deal suggested that the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, focuses more on valuation of the deal instead of the aspect of corruption.
He said: “I sincerely hope the Special Prosecutor is focused on the valuation of AGYAPA royalties. That is the most important issue, not the 'corruption' angle he seems to be interested in because frankly, he could simply pass the deal should documents he claims he hasn't had, be handed to him…”
Below is Kofi Bentil’s post
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Flashback: Don’t tie my hands behind me and say I am a poor boxer - Martin Amidu
- 'I wanted to be Special Prosecutor but Akufo-Addo ignored me' – PC Appiah Ofori
- Today in History: Taking salary without working is corruption – Peace Council to Amidu
- Flashback: If by mid-2019 nothing happens in my office, it’s ‘game over’- Martin Amidu weeps
- Kwamena Ahwoi feels he’s a ‘Messiah’ – Amidu
- Read all related articles