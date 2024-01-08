Don’t give up because God has not given up on Ghana – Mahama to Ghanaians

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has appealed to Ghanaians not to give up on Ghana as the Almighty God has not given up on the country.

According to the ex-President, despite the economic crisis in the country, Ghanaians should hold on to their faith and continue serving the country in good faith.



The former leader was confident that the NDC will win the upcoming December 7 general election and make life better for Ghanaians when the party assumes power.



Mr Mahama who was speaking at the 8th Guan Congress at Winneba in the Central Region assured that the NDC will do their best to ensure Guan Communities are properly catered for.



He then called for peace before, during and after the general election which promises to be keenly contested between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the largest opposition NDC.

For his part, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency who doubles as the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin said he will ensure the establishment of Guan caucus in Parliament to champion development in Guan areas.



National President of Guan Congress Enyineh Gyadu Nkansah III also appealed to government to give the necessary support to Guan Communities in the Country as they lack development.



He observed that most of the Guans have lost their identify and therefore encouraged to trace their roots and learn more about their culture.