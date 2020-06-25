General News

Don’t sack workers who test positive for coronavirus – Trade Minister 'warns' employers

In a bid to end the stigmatisation of persons with the deadly coronavirus, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng has cautioned all employers not to sack workers who contract the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further requested an anti-stigma policy from all industrial employers so persons who test positive for the virus wouldn’t be discriminated against or stigmatized.



At a press briefing on Thursday, June 25, 2020, the Minister said “we want our employees to provide an anti-stigma policy. No employee should be discriminated or stigmatized or be sacked because they have tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic or infection”.



Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng posited that employers must employ the services of a psychologist for the affected workers to help them recover with a sound mind.

He added that “employees must engage the services of experts to provide psychological and emotional support for those who are infected. And also, for the families. And then the employees must ensure that workplace confidentiality for employees is strictly observed.”



Mr. Kyeremanteng entreated all factories with more than 29 employees to provide a registered nurse on the site to handle COVID-19 cases.



Also, a room in the factory should be dedicated as an isolation center to quarantine anyone who is showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 infection while an arrangement of the evacuation of the affected person.

