Don't send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger - Presby Church to Akufo-Addo

Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, clerk of General Assembly of Presby Church

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has made a pronouncement on the possible deployment of a military force to remove the junta that deposed Niger's president weeks ago.

The use of military force has been rechoed by the regional bloc, ECOWAS, whose military chiefs are meeting in Accra between August 17 - 18 in Accra to finalize the troop deployment plans.



In an interview with the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, the Clerk of the General Assembly of the church, lamented the rising spate of coups in the subregion but stressed that use of military force was a wrong approach.



Rev. Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, said the solution to coups d’états was for democratically-elected leaders to African leaders to provide quality leadership for their citizens.



“Coup is not a good thing, and for it to happen in three countries coming from West Africa is an unfortunate thing,” Rev. Dr Odonkor said.



“ECOWAS’ decision to send troops to Niger would only escalate matters and not bring the peace we want in our part of the world. We should consider the vulnerable, especially children and women, who are going to suffer immensely because of such a decision,” he added.

He stressed that the best approach to the issue was for ECOWAS leaders to pursue the path of diplomacy with the junta.



He stressed that in the case of Ghana, the president should not contribute troops to the ECOWAS army if the bloc pushes ahead with it plans, he added that in the event that the president agrees with ECOWAS' position, he should consult first with parliament.



“It should be a decision from Parliament”. If the government decides to send troops, I think Parliament should be involved. It should give the right to government to do so.



"The Executive cannot take such decision alone. The decision must come from the people, and Parliament represents the people. I am sure that if Parliament is consulted, the answer will be no,” he said.



