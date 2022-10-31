0
Menu
News

Don’t shy away from NDC ideals – Alhaji Ali Futa

Hoisted NDC Flag NDC flag | File photo

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Candidates vying for positions at the regional and national level elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been told to uphold the party’s ideals in their campaign activities.

They should set good standards by telling the party activists of their capabilities and vision when given the mandate, and not engage in unnecessary ‘dirty politics’, Alhaji Sumaila Ali Futa, an Executive Member of the NDC Zongo Caucus said.

“Those billed to lead the party have the responsibility of conducting their campaigns decently – devoid of insults and derogatory remarks,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra.

Alhaji Ali Futa said the difficult socio-economic trends in the country suggested that the NDC was the only alternative party with the proven records to salvage Ghana from its current predicament.

“The people are yearning for our comeback, because they can no longer endure the high utility bills, food prices, fuel cost and depreciation of the Ghana Cedi,” he argued.

According to him, politics was about addressing the needs of the people.

Therefore, the leadership and well-meaning activists of the NDC were obliged to echo the party’s position and vision pertaining to the management of the economy and national resources when given the platform.

Alhaji Ali Futa, who is currently the Ashanti Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and also vying for another term, appealed to the delegates to justify their confidence in him by voting massively when the party regional elections are due.

“My simple message to the voters is that the NDC needs hardworking, dedicated and committed executives at the regional level to be able to efficiently execute the party’s overall agenda at the national stage,” he noted.

He congratulated the newly-elected constituency executives, urging them to work with the losing candidates to foster peace, unity and harmony in the party.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: