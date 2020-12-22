Dr Armah donates to Kwesimintsim police

MP-elect for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr Prince Hamid Armah presenting items

The Member of Parliament-elect for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has donated two motorbikes and 30 bags of cement to the Kwesimintsim Police Command.

The bags of cement are to support the refurbishment of the building housing the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit attached to the Kwesimintsim Police Command.



The donation follows an earlier donation of three motorbikes and money to support the operations of the police in Kwesimintsim.



Both donations were made through the Dr Prince Hamid Armah Foundation, the charitable organisation set up to pursue his vision of providing education and skills, entrepreneurial support and social support interventions in Kwesimintsim and beyond.



Speaking at a short ceremony at the premises of the Police Command, Dr Armah stressed that security was a shared responsibility for all and appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the police and assist them in order to boost their operational efficiency.



He observed that the crime rate in the community had fallen in recent years and encouraged the police to redouble their efforts to reduce it further.

He also advised members of the community to be law-abiding and vigilant, especially during the holidays, to help further secure lives and property.



The donation was met with gratitude from the police command, who said that they were impressed and motivated by Dr Armah’s repeated acts of charity.



They pledged to ensure the proper utilisation of the motorbikes for the benefit of the public and expressed the hope that Dr Armah’s election as Member of Parliament for the constituency will enable him to provide them with more assistance in the future.



Dr Armah was elected for his first term as Member of Parliament in the December 7 elections with an overwhelming majority and will be sworn in on Thursday, January 7, 2021.