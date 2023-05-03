33
Dr. Bawumia gears up to announce 2024 presidential bid

Bawumia Bawumia3211 Sources say Bawumia about to announce his bid to run as flagbearer of the NPP

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After many months of rumours, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to declare his intention to run as a presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Ahead of this, he announced his intentions to some Majority Caucus members during a meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, a report by myjoyonline.com has said.

According to the report, sources close to the media house say that Dr. Bawumia has declared his intention for the top spot of the NPP, indicating that he is prepared to lead the party to “break the eight.”

This is after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s prepares to complete his second term in office as Ghana’s president.

This will mean if elected among his contenders, he will succeed his present boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023, although the nomination period for the primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.

They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

AE/WA

