Dr. Bawumia poses the greatest challenge to the NDC - Former NPP youth organizer

Moses Abor, aspiring Member of parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency

Moses Abor, the former Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that "Bawumia is the headache of the NDC."

He confidently asserted that the NDC would face a significant challenge for an entire month if Dr. Bawumia is declared the flagbearer of the party, as they would struggle to find a compelling campaign message.



During an appearance on Kessben TV, Moses Abor praised Dr. Bawumia for his digitalization efforts and his transformative work in the country as vice president.



He emphasized the importance of electing Bawumia as the party's flagbearer on November 2.



"... Today, because of Bawumia, we have seen a lot of digitalization. Dr. Bawumia is visionary and has supported the grassroots since we came to power. Now, going to South Africa has become easy. We believe in the vision of Bawumia; that's why we, in the Ayawaso Central, have come out in our numbers to call on others to vote for Bawumia," he stated.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the destiny of Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh will be decided as delegates gather to make the crucial decision of who will lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).







