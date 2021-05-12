Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe shares view on Ghana’s major problem

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Statesman and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has asserted that the major trouble Ghanaians are facing currently has to do with planning.

According to him, Ghanaians are bad at planning and refuse to learn from others.



Comparing the days of Dr Kwame Nkrumah to now, he shared, “Nkrumah planned and he carefully followed what he planned unlike the present dispensation”.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet he said, “For a young nation than to have no medical, engineering or law school and for Nkrumah to establish all these institutions later on, it means, he had a program and knew what he was doing. Where he felt was important to send children outside the country, he did even after establishing the various institutions”.



He mentioned that it was rather unfortunate Nkrumah was not able to achieve everything he wanted to because if he did, the growth of the country would have been better than it is currently.



Citing China as an example, he mentioned that he was in school with some Chinese and yet people never took them seriously but, “look at them today. I think planning is our major problem as a country”.

Dr Nyaho went on to say good leadership is also the country’s challenge. “A leader without a vision is just a waste of time for a nation and unfortunately after Dr Kwame Nkrumah, I don’t think we have had any other leader with a vision. Because if we had one, things would not have been the way it is currently”.



He believes the evidence is clear enough for all to see and that if Dr Kwame Nkrumah had the chance to have completed the plans he had for the country, then Ghana would have been better than where it is now. “Dr. Nkrumah had a plan and followed the program carefully”.



He however added that, his interest currently with regard to the country is about the next generation and not the current one.



Leaders should know that it is important we look at the next generation more than the next election because so far all he sees is that, “we have been looking at the next election rather than the next generation and if we’re not careful, even that might be truncated”.



By: Gyamfuah Owusu-Ackom