Dr Yennusom Maalug files nomination to contest Kintampo North seat

Dr Yennusom Maalug

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

A lecturer at the College of Health and Well-Being in Kintampo, Dr Yennusom Maalug, has filed his nomination to contest for the Kintampo North seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Maalug and his team were received by the director of elections, Issaka Danladi and his team. Also present were the vice- chair and secretary of the constituency.



After successfully filing, Maalug commended the constituency executive committee and the elections directorate for their professionalism.



Speaking to the media on Wednesday (22 March), Maalug pledged to spearhead developmental projects that will inure to the socio-economic benefit of the constituents.



The lecturer asserted that although he is going into the race with an incumbent MP Joseph Kwame Kumah and four other party stalwarts, he was poised to win the primaries to retain the seat for NDC.



Maalug has spent over 22 years of his life with the people of Kintampo North and know the development challenges facing them.



Brief Profile

DR Yennusom Maalug is a Member of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS). He has an interest in addiction Psychiatry and Public Health.



He has a passion to get things done and has done so, successfully in various leadership roles he has occupied.



He is also a Part-time lecturer at Accra college of Medicine, Accra; the Mental health department, College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo, and Radford University College, East Legon, Accra. He was also a part-time Lecturer at the University for Development Studies Medical School from 2017 till 2020.



His hobbies are playing table tennis, reading novels, watching football and discussing international politics.



Dr. Yennusom Maalug is currently the Organising Secretary of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana (PAG); the Organizer of the National Association of Public Health Students, University of Ghana Chapter (NAPHS-UG); and also the Chief Executive Officer of the Health Project located in the Madina, Accra.