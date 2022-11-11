Driver of bus with pupils crashed to death, 6 others in critical condition

The bus involved in the accident

Correspondence from Ahafo Region

An accident involving pupils of DS Elites Academy at Adrobaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has claimed five lives and left six others in critical condition.



The five pupils reportedly died on the spot following the accident which occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022.



The injured were rushed to the St. John of God Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta and other nearby health facilities at Adrobaa and Terchire for treatment.



Per information available to GhanaWeb, five of the critically injured including the driver of the blue 207 Benz bus have been referred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital whilst one has been referred to the Sunyani Regional Hospital.



The deceased, all pupils of the DS Elites Academy were on-board the school’s blue 207 Benz bus with registration number AS 6315-11 from Adrobaa to Terchire where the school is located when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to eyewitness accounts, the school driver lost control of the vehicle due to the curvy nature of the road.



Yaw Brenya one of the first people to reach the accident scene indicated that when they got to the scene, the bus had somersaulted with several injured pupils trapped in the vehicle.



He disclosed that he suspects the driver might have lost control because he was driving at a top speed.



“When we got to the scene, I saw the lifeless bodies of some of the pupils with several others injured as well. I suspect the driver was driving at a top speed and lost control as a result of that”.



Thomas Duah Boateng, the Youth Chairman for Adrobaa, in a phone interview confirmed to GhanaWeb that five of the victims have been referred to the Okomfo Anogye Teaching Hospital with one to the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

He added that many of the injured have been treated and discharged whilst the rest are responding to treatment.



“As I speak, five pupils have been confirmed dead. They died on the spot and the six others including the driver have been referred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and one to the Sunyani Regional Hospital but the good news is that many of the injured have been treated and discharged”.



Meanwhile, all attempts to speak to both management of the school and the police at the time of filing this report have been unsuccessful.