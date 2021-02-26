Drobo residents against legalization of same sex marriage

Most Ghanaians have raised turned down the move to legalize the act

Correspondence from Bono Region

Some residents of Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono region have expressed concern over the legalisation of homosexuality and lesbianism in the country.



Sharing their views on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised or not, the residents in unison have declared the issue as an abomination that should not be entertained.



According to them, the government should not consider that option at all as it is not good for the image of the country.



Mr. Emmanuel Gyamfi believes now is the time for the government to clamp down on gayism and lesbianism once and for all. Gyamfi disclosed that the call against the practice should be louder than before as it is against our cultural values.

“ I think we should not entertain the practice at all as it is not good for our image as a people. I think the time has come for us to clamp down on the practice with some seriousness”, he urged.



Afful Stephen, a tutor in one of the Senior High Schools told Ghanaweb that it is ethically wrong for a group of persons to engage in lesbianism and gayism in the name of enjoying their rights.



Quoting the book of Leviticus to back his argument, he averred that it is an abomination for people of the same sex to engage in sexual activities. He warned that any attempt to give it legal backing in the country will incur the wrath of God and warned authorities not to entertain such thoughts at all.