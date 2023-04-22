Duffuor congratulates Muslims for sacrifice of self-denial

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

An aspiring flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has commended Muslims in the country for their sacrifice of self-denial during the period of Ramadan.

In a statement to celebrate this year’s Eid,m Dr. Duffuor called on the youth to do so in moderation.



“Eid Blessings To Us All. Holding on to one of seven pillars of Islam, our Muslim brothers and sisters have once again successfully gone through a critical spiritual exercise of fasting and prayers – and we congratulate them for their sacrifice of self-denial.

“At the, individual, family, communal and national levels, prayers have been offered, and it is our collective humble desire that, Allah the Merciful, has heard and accepted our pleas. May the season fill our hearts and homes with, joy, peace, righteousness, blessings, abundant health and wealth,” Mr. Duffuor stated.



He continued: “As we celebrate, deservedly so, I ask our youth to do so in moderation and with circumspection because we need them fit and strong as the future leaders of our beloved Ghana.”