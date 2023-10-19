Duncan-Williams, Anaba exit from Nat’l Cathedral based on common sense – Asah-Asante

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah-Asante has stated that the resignation from the National Cathedral Board by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba is based on common sense.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Wednesday October 18, 2023, the senior lecturer stated that the timing for the construction of the National Cathedral is wrong.



“As for resignation, nobody can force anybody to resign. But when you are not seeing your way clear in terms of the work that you do. People are demanding answers and they don’t get and resign, from a common sense perspective you have to also leave. So if people begin to leave these it will be based on these reasons or other reasons.



“But nobody is forcing anybody to leave. If that is the path they want to chat there are questions for them. We as part of society and it’s our duty to know. We are entitled to know what is happening there. The people have the right to know and it’s a simple matter. The reality will dawn on society sooner than later,” Dr. Asante stated.



He continued: “This project some of us have spoken against it not because it is not a good project. But the times we find ourselves do not warrant such as a project.”



Background

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba have resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana.



The two respected clergymen in January 2023 called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.



In a statement signed by both Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Reverend Anaba, they explained that the decision to resign was due to the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral.



“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit.



“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.”