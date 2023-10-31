Dzata Foundation's free health screening benefits hundreds of Afienya Residents

Vera George, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dzata Foundation

Source: Alex Boye,Contributor

Over the weekend, hundreds of residents in Afienya, a community located in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, received the valuable opportunity of a free health screening exercise courtesy of the Dzata Foundation.

The initiative by the Dzata Foundation aimed at promoting the well-being of the people of Afienya and its surrounding areas. Following the health screening, community members were provided with free medications to address any identified health issues.



Vera George, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dzata Foundation, shared that the foundation's primary goal is to ensure access to quality healthcare for the local population.

She emphasized the foundation's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Ghanaians and, by extension, the global community.



The free health screening exercise in Afienya reflects the Dzata Foundation's dedication to improving the health and well-being of the community's residents, contributing to a healthier and happier populace.