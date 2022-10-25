Dzorwulu shooting: Eyewitnesses recount how everything went down

A photo of the driver of the car who was allegedly beaten to a pulp

Ghanaian celebrity tailor and entrepreneur, Elikem Kumordzie, has shared firsthand details on what actually happened in the violent Dzorwulu shooting incident on the evening of Monday, October 24, 2022.

According to Elikem, the incident happened right behind his shop and it involved two parties, who litigating a property.



“I am sad to report that for the second time in a row, some people came by to break down a house here at Dzorwulu, right behind my shop; right behind my house, and… happened the first at the back, and people were trying to rebuild.



“It’s apparently a disputed land… The driver, who was apparently beaten down to a pulp is being rushed to the hospital. It’s sad; really sad,” he said.



He continued that the car that was eventually burnt down was one of five that came to the area that evening.



He added that the driver of the car was allegedly beaten by some residents of the area.



“So, apparently, there were five V8 Toyota Land Cruisers following the excavator that came to do the breaking down of the house and this one was unable to escape. And then people in the area got to it and beat up the guy who has been hospitalized right now,” he added.



In the videos shared by Elikem, another man who witnessed what transpired, gave his side of things.

He stated that the people who had come to demolish the said property had come along with an excavator.



“All we saw were fake soldiers. And so, when we started moving them, that was when they started running into the Land Cruiser… it seems like the car was followed. It was in that process that I think the car veered off into the gutter,” he said.





In the late hours of Monday, October 24, a video went viral on Twitter.In the half-minute video, a man was seen lying in distress on an inner road in an area identified by a commentator as 'North Dzorwulu.'The victim, a middle-aged man lies motionless in the middle of the street paved with residences on both sides as bystanders look on, some videoing the victim who lies with a bloodied face and blood oozing close by.

An unidentified man running commentary on the 33-second video is heard asking for help for the victim while exclaiming that he is not dead.



According to social media reports, the driver of the vehicle was shot, causing his car to run into a ditch.



Moments into the video, some unsighted persons set the car ablaze. It is not immediately clear what may have resulted in the shooting incident.



Police issue Dzorwulu-linked statement



The Ghana Police Service urged the general public to remain calm amid reports of an alleged shooting incident.



In a Facebook post, the police said it was in control of the situation, adding that other developments on the matter will be communicated to the public in due course.



The law enforcement body, in its comment on the matter, attributed the disturbances at Dzorwulu to a land dispute.

“The Police are in control of the situation and calm has since been restored. We, therefore, wish to urge the public to remain calm. Further developments will be shared in due course,” the police posted on its page.



