E. T. Mensah to be given a state burial on January 5, 2024

Kwabena Adey Coker addressing the meeting

The family of Kle Abordo of Ningo-Prampram has announced that the final funeral and burial date of the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Enoch Teye Mensah will be held in January 2024 as the government will honor him with a state burial.

The Chairman of the funeral planning committee, Kwabena Adey Coker detailed this in a press conference on November 3, 2023, at the residence of the late E.T. Mensah at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, the family of the late E.T. Mensah, in consultation with the government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, and other key stakeholders have decided on the stated date.



“On the 4th of January 2024, there will be a wake keeping at E. T. Mensah’s residence at Ningo-Prampram. He will be laid in state on 5th January at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. The Methodist Church, Ghana will host a thanksgiving service in his honor on 7th January in Accra”, he stated.



Adey Coker also added that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to honor the late E. T. Mensah with a state burial hence lauded the effort and the support the government has ensured throughout the planning time.

Recounting the proficiency and the achievements of the former politician, he mentioned that: “E. T. Mensah was a Mayor of Accra in 1992, one of the longest serving MPs, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports during PNDC era. He later became the Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Employment and Social Welfare, he also held the office of Minister for Works and Housing and acting Minister for Education at Professor Mills' time. Before he departed from this world, he became a member of the Council of State for Greater Accra.”



The widow, Laurenda Mensah in honor of his husband recalled that E.T. Mensah had confidence in her and never despised her, adding that her late husband respected her in the presence of their noble visitors.



She has therefore called on all who enjoyed the benevolence of her husband to sympathize with the family.



Very Reverend, Robert Allotey Papoe, Superintendent Minister of Prampram Circuit of the Methodist Church in respect of E.T. Mensah has entreated politicians to serve the country with honesty and desist from using their office as a tool to acquire wealth for their generation concluding that, God rewards people who serve in truth.