EC quashes reports on alleged meeting to blame IT department over poll results

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has asked the general public to disregard reports that there has been a meeting at the Commission’s head office in Accra in which the IT department was blamed for computational errors in the results of the 2020 elections.

A statement by the EC on Tuesday, December 15 said the commission has noted with concern a news story published by The Herald Ghana on 14th December, 2020 and subsequently circulated on social media alleging a meeting where blame was cast on the EC’s IT Department regarding the collation of the 2020 Election results.



“The Commission wishes to categorically state that this is FALSE. No such meeting was held on the 14th December 2020 as alleged, neither will any such meeting be held.



“The Election results as declared remain unchanged. They are based on evidence and facts from the Pink Sheets approved and signed by Agents of the Political Parties.

“For the information of the General Public, the collation of the 2020 Election results was done manually at the Polling Stations, Constituency and Regional Collation Centres before they were forwarded through fax/email to the National Collation Centre at the Head Office of the Commission.



“No software was used for the collation of results as purported in the false news story. We entreat the public to disregard the story as it is false,” the statement said.



