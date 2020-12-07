EC sets up at various polling centres in Navrongo Central

Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has started preparations in the various polling stations in the Navrongo Central constituency towards the elections today, December 7, 2020.

Some of the polling stations are the Bonia primary polling station; the Korania primary polling station and the COCOBOD polling station.



GhanaWeb correspondent from the Upper East Region indicates that there has been a huge turn out of voters at the various polling stations as at 5 am.

To control the spread of the Coronavirus during the election, the EC has affirmed that it will provide face masks to voters in rural communities who come to the polling stations without one.



Jean Mensah, Chair of the Commission said the move is to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.