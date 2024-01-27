NPP Primaries: Mireku Duker wins Tarkwa-Nsuaem by 96% of votes

Menu ›
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
The Member of Parliamentary (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem won the New Patriotic Party's primaries with a landslide victory.
He pulled 1,187 votes out of the 1,256 total votes cast, representing over 95% to whip his contenders.
His contenders, Gordon Opoku Boateng and one Ellias managed to garner 46 and 22 votes respectively.
This was the third time the MP won the primary to represent the NPP as its parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2024 general election.
The election, held at the University of Mines and Technology campus was generally peaceful.
