Court adjourns case involving Assin North MP

The Cape Coast High Court has adjourned Assin North dual citizenship case to June 8 2021.

This comes after the 1st respondent Joe Gyekye Quayson was not served notice that his lawyer Abraham Amalibas is backing out as his counsel for the case.



Mr Amaliba filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for the Assin North lawmaker.

He accused Justice Kwasi Boakye, the trial judge of bias, in a case in which Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the Assin North Constituency, is challenging the eligibility of Mr Quayson as Member Parliament.



Mr Ankomah Nimfah alleged that the MP held dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination to contest the 2020 Parliamentary elections and thus was not qualified.