ECG disconnects power to DCE’s official residence over illegal connection

The Electricity Company of Ghana has cut power supply to the official residence of the District Chief Executive of the Amansie South District Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

According to report by Myjoyonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the disconnection was undertaken by the ECG Revenue Protection Taskforce led by the Ashanti Regional Director of ECG, David Boadi Asamoah.



The team disconnected and took away electrical cables used for the illegal connection.



The team also disconnected several homes and public institutions in day one of their revenue mobilisation in the Manso Adubia township.



Describing the DCE as his friend, Mr Boadi Asamoah said he had no sympathy for him for seeing to the cut in power supply to his residence.



“As a professional, you need to distinguish friendship from professionalism… We are only helping him do the right thing,” he said.



The Electricity Company of Ghana is currently on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to retrieve over GH₵6 billion accumulated in debts.

The exercise is also being used by the company to clampdown on illegal connections which is an avenue for losses for ECG.



