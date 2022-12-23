EPA to curb noise pollution during festive season

Chief Executive Officer of EPA, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has promised to curb noise pollution during this festive season.

Speaking at a press conference to highlight some measures put in place by the EPA for the festive season, the Chief Executive Officer for the Agency, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu said the agency will tighten its enforcement in order to curb noise pollution across the country.



Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu mentioned that from 23rd December to the 1st of January which is the peak of the festivities, the Agency will deploy the services of Environmental Inspectors with rapid mobility to ensure event centers, pubs and lounges as well as religious organizations to make sure they do not exceed the permissible ambient noise requirements for their operations.



He called on event centres to seek EPA permits before they are established.



He mentioned that, failure to obtain the EPA permit as well as events that will exceed the permissible ambient noise level will be given specific sanctions from spot fines and outright closure.

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu said that these measures have been put in place to address the recent issue of noise pollution and its effect on human health, especially during the festive season.



He called for collaborations from the Ghana Police Service and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to help achieve this.



The EPA boss added that the EPA has identified Greater Accra, Ashanti, Takoradi, and the Northern Regions as the noisier regions in the country, with Greater Accra topping the list in places like the Tema enclave, Labone, Cantonment, and East Legon, among others.



The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Ebenezer Okletey Teye Larbie, who also spoke at the conference, emphasized the negative impact of noise pollution on human life.



He stressed on the need for stringent regulations especially during this festive season.