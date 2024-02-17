Eastern Regional Minister charges Nsawam-Adoagyiri to embark on more developmental projects

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has charged the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region to embark on numerous developmental projects in the municipality since it serves as the prime municipality in the region.

Acheampong said this during the confirmation of the MCE nominee of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Emmanuel Owusu Arthur.



Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly is one of the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies, MDAs, in the Eastern Region. The border municipality serves as a boundary between the Eastern Region and the country’s capital Greater Accra Region.



It is also a municipality that is located on the Accra to Kumasi Highway. As a result, the municipality serves as a place for development and settlement when the nation’s capital gets congested. In an interview with the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong during the confirmation of the MCE Nominee of the Municipality, he charged the Municipal Assembly and residents to do all within their capacity to help promote development in the municipality.



He urged the residents in the municipality to put their things in order for the municipality to be seen as a municipality with orderliness. Mr. Acheampong reiterated that the municipality is well-positioned for development and settlement since it is close to the nation’s capital Accra, hence the need for all to forge forward for development in the municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiiri, and the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh urged the Assembly Members and all residents in the municipality to continue to work together devoid of politics to promote development in the municipality. He noted that the only way to provide the development that is required in the municipality is for all to remain committed to development and see development as a joint effort.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh further urged his constituents to help work together to leave a legacy and make a difference that will benefit future generations.



The newly endorsed MCE of Nsawam Adoagyiri, Emmanuel Owusu Arthur in his acceptance speech noted that the confidence in him by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the one hundred percent endorsement by the 42 assembly members, is a motivation for him to work together with all to ensure that the municipality gets the development it requires.



Owusu Arthur mentioned that he is committed beyond the political divide for the collective welfare of the municipality, adding that his administration will depend on transparency, honesty and accountability.