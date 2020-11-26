Ebenezer SHS gets Ghana’s first multi-purpose library, ICT and robotics lab

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful interacting with a student during the unveiling of ICT library and robotics lab

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has commissioned a modern, integrated and multi-purpose ICT library and robotics lab project in Ebenezer SHS in Dansoman.

The project started 12 months ago.



The Ebenezer SHS is the first secondary school in Ghana to have a modern, integrated, and multipurpose library that includes both an ICT component and a robotics lab following the commissioning of the project.



Funded by telecommunications giant, MTN, the project aims at providing the next generation in the Dansoman community a means to acquire more knowledge and skills as well as a means to a relevant future.



Speaking at a short ceremony at the Ebenezer SHS to unveil the project, Owusu-Ekuful said: “When we are given the right tools and the right skills our young people can compete and beat the best in the world.”

“That’s why I’m excited about this project. It’s abundantly clear from all the successes that our young people have chalked that we do not lack in talent or potential. What our young people need are the tools and the platforms to showcase what they can achieve with the very best in the world,” she added.



On his part, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, said every child deserves a bright future, noting that “a bright future is indeed the best gift we can give the next generation of leaders in our communities.”



He said MTN is excited to be part of the project, saying “the power of education has long been documented in our literature and history. It’s the keystone of people’s lives and happiness and it’s for this reason that education is one of the three pillars of our corporate social investment strategy.”