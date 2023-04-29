Economic crisis: You don’t respect Ghanaians if you say things are getting better – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

A National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government must up its game to better the lives of Ghanaians.

In his view, the government was not doing enough to lessen the burden and economic hardships of Ghanaians.



According to myjoyonline.com report, Sammy Gyamfi said Ghanaians have been treated unfairly by the constant economic crisis from government.



As a result, he claims anyone who asserts that the local economy was doing better does not respect Ghanaians.



Appearing on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, April 27, 2023, the NDC Communications Officer advised government to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians instead of going about seeking undue credit.

To him, that is the most important onus of the government and not slogans.



“We must speak the truth which reflects the hardship the country faces. Today, if anyone tells you that all is well, it means the person is insulting you and that the person does not respect you," he said.



“To say that things are getting better is to insult the insensibilities of suffering Ghanaians whose living conditions keep worsening by the day,” he added.



