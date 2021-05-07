Economic hardship under Akufo-Addo is unprecendented - Ex-NDC Organiser

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madi Jibril, has said, the cost of living in the country has soared by 100 percent under President Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, he said, “Under President Akufo Addo suppressive government, families have experienced the worst form of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens.”



“Under President Akufo Addo’s incompetent administration, bloodletting and hardship has become the order of the day,” Mahdi Gibril exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



According to him, fuel prices, introduction of taxes and other factors have increased the suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.

However, he stressed that the youth unemployment rate has soared due to collapsed businesses under Nana Addo.



Madi Jibril accused the Akufo-Addo administration of failed economic policies which has led to the incessant increase in cement prices.