Economic volatility: Chief Biney to picket at Vice President Bawumia's office

Chief Biney

An aspring National Organiser of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney has requested to picket at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, October 28, 2022.

In a letter sighted by Peacefmonline.com, the current Deputy National Organiser of the party said the intended peaceful demonstration is intended to call the attention of the Vice President to the extreme economic hardships Ghanaians are going through and demand solutions for same.



"In compliance with the Public Order Act (491) 1994, I wish to notify your office of a planned Peaceful Picketing at the office of the Vice President of Ghana, on Friday, 28th October 2022," he said.



"This peaceful demonstration is intended to call the attention of the Vice President of Ghana to the extreme economic hardships Ghanaians are going through and demand solutions for same."



"As required by the law, your protection will be welcome to ensure that lives and properties are protected," he concluded in a letter addressed to the Accra Regional Commander on Friday, 21st October 2022.

Cedi fall and skyrocketing fuel prices



Chief Biney says he can’t fathom why the head of government’s Economic Management Team, who was hailed by New Patriotic Party members as an “Economic Messiah”, has remained silent amid soaring fuel prices, the free fall of the cedi and general hardship in Ghana.



The Ghanaian economy is in dire straits.



High cost of living, upsurge in prices of goods and services, and high inflation have created dire challenges for consumers and entrepreneurs as many businesses risk shutting down over the situation if no intervention from the government is seen.

Currently, the dollar is trading at a little over GH¢14 to $1 with no end to the free fall of the Ghanaian currency in sight. With regard to fuel prices, petrol is selling at GH¢13.10 per litre, while diesel is being sold at GH¢15.99 per litre at some pumps.



Kerosene is also selling at GH₵13.19.



The inflation rate has also gone up significantly in the last nine months and hit 37.2% in September 2022, the highest in the last 21 years.



Several efforts by the government to salvage the ailing economy have yielded no positive results.

This has compelled the Government of Ghana to seek economic support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Justifying why Ghana is seeking assistance from IMF, the Vice President outlined four factors.



While attributing 50 percent to external factors, Dr Bawumia noted that policies of the previous administration – Energy Sector Excess Capacity Payments, Banking Sector Clean-Up, have contributed to Ghana’s economic woes.



Economic Messiah

Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2016 election was touted as the ‘Economic Messiah’ who would save the country’s economy by stabilising the depreciating currency and taking measures that would improve the financial situation of the citizens.



Six years on, the country is experiencing similar economic challenges, even though, the ‘Economic Messiah’ is the incumbent Vice President and the Head of the Economic Management Team.



It is on the back of this that Chief Biney wants to peacefully picket and question the economic prowess of Dr Bawumia.



