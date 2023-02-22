Education Sector can earn Ghana more than 2 billion dollars yearly - Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey wants to be flagbearer of the NPP party

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice and Presidential hopeful, Hon Joe Ghartey, has said that several sectors in the economy can turn the fortunes of the economy around.

He stated this at the launch of his Hope and Unity Tour in Sekondi - Takoradi.



According to the respected legislator, who is also a former 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, with careful and deliberate interventions in several sectors of the economy including the education sector, Ghana can in the short to medium term, turn its fortunes around.



He said the United Kingdom, for example, earned approximately 28.8 billion pounds a year from international students. He said that if Ghana could attract just ten percent of this it would earn Ghana almost the same amount it was seeking to borrow from the IMF annually. Joe Ghartey emphasised that wherever educational institutions were situated, the environs experienced increased economic activity.



Joe Ghartey stated further the foundation had already been laid in the education sector.

Hon. Ghartey noted that when he was in the University in the 1980s there were hardly any international students and only three Universities. Today he said Ghana had over sixty Universities that had considerable numbers of international students.



He said a Joe Ghartey government would take the steps that would make our Universities internationally competitive to be able to attract more international students.



These steps include increased regulation, targeted scholarships for lectures and some financial interventions. Joe Ghartey has left the Western Region for the Western North Region as he continues the Nationwide Tour of Hope and Unity.