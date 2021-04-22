Education institutions must pay domestic utility tariff - TMA

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has called for interventions to ensure that all schools pay domestic rates for the use of water and electricity rather than the current commercialized billing system.

The TMA MCE said everyone was entitled to have education in their entire lifespan due to its significance, and therefore certain impediments that may hinder such should be removed or reduced to ensure that “no one is denied the opportunity to go to school”.



Mr Anang-La stated at the first ordinary meeting of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly which was to consider its authority report for ratification and implementation.



The meeting was in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act 936 of 2016, which enjoins District Assemblies to hold ordinary assembly meetings each quarter of the year.



Presenting the TMA Authority Report, Mr Anang-La tasked the Assembly to come to the aid of the various schools in strengthening their security system.



Mr Anang-La recommended that the completed kindergarten block at Manhean Presby Primary should be opened for use by the school and also tasked the contractor working on the renovation works at Manhean Presby A&B Primary to expedite action as both schools risked a shutdown in the event of a heavy rain downpour.



He said the Assembly according to a recommendation from the authority should undertake without delay the renovation of the official residence of the Education Director and the Education Directorate office.

The TMA MCE directed that allocation of caterers to the various schools must also be done in consultation with the Metropolitan Education Director.



Touching on development planning, Mr Anang-La disclosed that a needs assessment was undertaken with stakeholders in the various constituencies and concluded that rehabilitation of roads and parks, construction of drains, maintenance of streetlights, provision of potable water and rehabilitation of school buildings among others to commence soon.



He therefore recommended that the Site 20 Terminal Project should be revisited and the Assembly should look for a new private investor to complete the project to serve as a source of revenue.



It further recommended that the Transport Terminal at Mankoadze Roundabout should be re-developed to also increase revenue generation and improve transport services in the Metropolis.



Under gender, youth and sports development in the area, the Authority recommended that steps should be taken to organize an online Heritage Games Competition.



The MCE added that drama on cultural heritage should be mainstreamed in the core activities of the various schools to whip-up the interest of the youth in their culture and traditions.

The ordinary session was attended by Assembly members who deliberated on the recommendations in the authority report.



The Authority Report was generated from the various working sub-committees, when the recommendations are ratified by the house, which is the highest decision-making body of the Assembly, staff then see to its implementations.



The session was attended by Heads of Departments; Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra Representative at the Council of States; Mr Yves Nii Noye Hansen, Member of Parliament for Tema Central; Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, MP for Tema East among others.



There were other recommendations covering justice and security, environmental health, social development services, ports and harbours development, finance and administration, revenue mobilization and agriculture among others.