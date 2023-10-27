Edward Enninful named the most powerful Black person in the UK

Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Vogue, has been crowned the most influential black person in the United Kingdom, according to Powerlist 2024.

The annual Powerlist, compiled by Powerful Media, celebrates the achievements of individuals of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage. It is now in its 18th year and serves as a source of inspiration for young people seeking Black role models.



Enninful, who made history as the first Black man to assume the helm at the prestigious British fashion magazine, will soon step down from his role to focus on global brand expansion and other projects.



Additionally, he serves as the European editorial director for Condé Nast.



Enninful, who was born in Ghana and relocated to London at a young age with his family, began his journey into the fashion world as a teenager when he was discovered while riding a train and briefly worked as a model.



He subsequently kickstarted his editorial career at just 18, becoming the youngest editor at a major international fashion publication when he assumed the role of fashion director at British youth culture magazine i-D.

Enninful expressed his deep appreciation for the recognition, stating that being at the top of the Powerlist is an honor.



He believes that the list shines a light on individuals who break boundaries and champion diversity in their respective industries.



The Powerlist 2024 features a diverse array of accomplished individuals from various fields, including business, science, technology, and the arts. Some notable figures making the list this year include Afua Kyei, the chief financial officer of the Bank of England, and Steven Bartlett, known for his role on the TV show Dragon's Den and as a popular podcaster.



The top 10 on the Powerlist 2024 are as follows:



The Powerlist 2024 top 10:

1. Edward Enninful, OBE – editor-in-chief of British Vogue, European editorial director of Vogue



2. Dean Forbes – CEO, Forterro, Partner Corten Capital



3. Afua Kyei – chief financial officer, Bank of England



4. Marvin Rees – mayor of Bristol



5. Tunde Olanrewaju – senior partner and managing partner, McKinsey & Company

6. Joshua Siaw, MBE – partner, White & Case



7. Syreeta Brown – group chief people and communications officer, Virgin Money UK



8. Paulette Simpson, CBE – executive, corporate affairs and public policy, Jamaica National Bank; executive director, The Voice Media Group



9. Vanessa Kingori, CBE – chief business officer, Condé Britain, Vogue European business advisor

10. Lord Woolley of Woodford – co-founder, Operation Black Vote, and principal, Homerton College, Cambridge University



