Ei Dr Forson, can you say you performed better than Ofori-Atta? - Afenyo Markin

Afenyo Markin is a Deputy Majority Leader

The Deputy Majority Leader in parliament, Afenyo Markin, has poked the Minority Leader over his performance as a deputy minister of finance during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress.

According to him, Ato Forson cannot rub shoulders with Ken Ofori-Atta on the management of the economy since the NDC was not able to implement the Free SHS programme and other programmes during their tenure.



He made the comments in response to Ato Forson’s remarks after the Finance Minister presented the 2024 budget in parliament on November 15, 2023.



“Dr. Ato Forson who was a deputy finance minister when the economy was in its worst state. This is the same Dr. Ato Forson who was a deputy finance minister who could not with his boss the finance minister together with his government could not implement the Free SHS programme. This is the same Dr. Ato Forson. Mr Speaker, if today this government has implemented the Free SHS.



And today, because of the liberties of the opposition, you are telling the honorable finance minister that he had underperformed when your administration had the worst performance,” he said on the floor of parliament.



In amusement, he questioned the minority leader saying “Ei Ato, Eiiii Ato, Ei Dr. Forson, are you saying that you as a deputy finance minister, did better than Ofori Atta? Is that what you are saying?”

Afenyo Markin said despite the global economic challenges, his government has kept the lights on and has been able to turn the corner on the path of economic recovery.



