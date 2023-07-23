Ejisu: Prisoner escapes, policewoman given 10 days to produce him

File photo

The Ejisu District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has given a female police officer at the Kwaso Police Station, Corporal Ernestina Oteng Agyeman, ten days to produce a prisoner, Kofi Toku, who escaped while under her care at the Kwaso Police Station on July 20, 2023.

According to the details as provided by the command and sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the prisoner, who had just been sentenced to a three-year jail term by the Donyina Circuit Court, was brought in by Inspector Isaac Nyambi, a colleague of the embattled female police officer and asked that she take care of him while he goes to sign a bail form in a different case.



But upon his return, the prisoner was nowhere to be found and it became clear that he had escaped while in the custody of the officer.

The Station Office of the Kwaso Police Station Chief Inspector Kplorla Aflakpui only reported the case on the 21st of July to the District Police Command and has been queried for the delay.