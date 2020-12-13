Election 2020: Party faithfuls urged to work for better future

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo flagbearer of the NPP

Mr Salifu Yakubu, The defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate in the Wa East Constituency, has called on members and sympathizers of the Party to desist from the blame game for the defeat of the Party in the Constituency.

He said they needed to be resilient despite the performance of the Party in the election in the Constituency and work towards unearthing the cause of the defeat.



In an interview with the GNA, Mr Yakubu encouraged supporters and sympathizers to be consoled by the victory of the NPP in the presidential election which saw the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, being re-elected for a second term.



"We are thankful to the Almighty for bringing us this far and pray that we will continue to be patient and calm while the Party takes steps to unearth the causes of this unthinkable defeat. We should refrain from the blame game and encourage each other in this hard times," Mr Yakubu said.



He commended supporters and members of the NPP for exhibiting maturity throughout their campaign process by not retaliating the "numerous attacks" they suffered, saying it was a sign that they upheld the welfare of the constituents above their personal interest.



"Yes we have lost the seat, however, the NPP and its supporters have shown maturity and demonstrated that the welfare of the people of Wa East is paramount over individualism.

“This is manifest in our commendable act of not retaliating the numerous attacks our members and supporters had to suffer, including myself," he stated.



Mr Yakubu also commended the people of the Constituency for their support and cooperation throughout the campaign period.



He, however, entreated the Party faithfuls and sympathisers in the Wa East Constituency to take lessons from the just-ended elections and to prepare towards recapturing the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general election.



Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a Senior Lecturer at the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), who contested the Wa East Constituency seat on the ticket of NDC obtained 21,428 votes, beating Mr Yakubu who also had 14,246 out of a total of 35,674 valid votes cast.