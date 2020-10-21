Election 2020: 'We’ll vote for Mahama' – Menzgold customers

Former President John Dramani Mahama in a campaign mood

Disgruntled customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana, have resolved to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 elections to enable him address their concerns.

Some of the customers who stormed the campaign rally of Mr Mahama in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency said they were disappointed in the Akufo-Addo administration following the collapse of Menzgold.



“We will ensure that there is a change of government in the elections this year,” one of them told TV3’s Komla Klutse in an interview.



Addressing the gathering at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region, Mr. Mahama accused the government of shielding the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) from prosecution and also repaying the funds to the customers.



“What is so special about NAM 1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him? He asked.

“Why do you unleash the police on innocent customers while NAM 1 walks free,” he added.



Menzgold’s operations were shut down in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



The company’s operating license which had initially been granted in 2014, was revoked by the Minerals Commission of Ghana.