Election 2024: Political parties must make commitment to environmental protection – Obeng Manu

Yaw Obeng Manu, Editor, Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu has posited that the various political parties in the run-up to the 2024 general elections must be made to take an oath to protect the environment.

According to him, this is a major step that can lead to the successful and holistic fight against galamsey and other looming environmental crisis.



He believes with such a commitment, all parties will be accountable for the actions and in-actions of the other.



“I think in the 2024 election, political parties must make a commitment to protect our water, lands and other resources. The political parties must make a concrete decision and if we don’t do that and allow what is going on happen, then we’ll be faced with a myriad of problems in the future”, he declared.



He shared his concerns in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM.

The newsman furthered that if the petty partisan politics is not taken aware from the galamsey fight, Ghana will start importing water in the next 10 years and “there will be widespread diseases”, he noted.



Yaw Obeng Manu believes all parties making this commitment, “will be a good step as it will help Ghana and give the people hope in the fight against galamsey”.



He commended President Akufo-Addo for pledging to end the menace by 2024 but advised against hypocrisy by his (president’s) appointees. “District Chief Executives (DCEs), Police Chiefs in the local assemblies know all persons engaged in the illegality but turn a blind eye. If we don’t take active steps and stop the pretence, then, we’ll face serious problems in the future”.



The effects of galamsey on the environment has become a huge source of worry to many Ghanaians and this has seen the government, CSOs and other institutions joining in the war against the menace but, this has seen a limited results, as some government officials are rumoured to be sabotaging the fight.