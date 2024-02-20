Ellembelle MP breaks ground to construct CHPS compound at Santaso

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah with some residents of Ellembelle at the ceremony

Source: Daniel Kaku

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has cut sod for the construction of a Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compound for the people of Santaso and its environs to save lives.

Santaso is a farming community in the northern part of the Ellembelle Constituency without any health facility. Residents are compelled to travel long distances before accessing healthcare.



Speaking to Daniel Kaku at Santaso after the sod-cutting ceremony, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, said when the project is completed, residents would not struggle to get medical services.



"Upon completion, community members in the hinterlands of Ainyinase North will no longer have to endure lengthy and arduous journeys, both in terms of time and cost, in seeking medical attention.



"The proximity of this health facility will bring healthcare services right to their doorstep, providing convenient access to essential care and enabling timely interventions when needed.



"This initiative is a significant advancement in fulfilling my pledge to improve healthcare services and make them easily accessible to every nook and cranny of my beloved constituency," he stated.

Armah-Kofi Buah took the opportunity to urge the contractor to complete the project on time.



He also called on the contractor to engage the youth in labour work to earn them money.



"I will take this opportunity to appeal to the contractor to engage the youth here in the construction work and I will call on the chief and his people to support the contractor to complete the project on time," he said.



The chief and his residents expressed their appreciation to Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and pledged to support the contractor to complete the project on time.