Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah wins endorsement of leader of Voltarians in Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions

Torgbui Fugah with Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Source: Elikem Doe, Contributor

The leader of Voltarians in Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo Regions, Torgbui Fugah, has endorsed Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah as the perfect fit and most capable candidate to be the next General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress.

Torgbui Fugah was speaking when Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah paid a courtesy call on him in Kumasi as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region to formally infom the eminent chief about his bid for the position of General Secretary of the NDC.



Hon. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah is a native of Anlo who hails from Atiavi-Glime in the Keta District of the Volta Region. He is a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC from 2005 to 2009 and has also served as Campaign Coordinator for Presidents John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama.



Accompanying Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah on his visit to Torgbui Fugah’s residence, were members of his Campaign Team and party stalwarts in the Ashanti Region as well as his Campaign Manager, Prince Etornam Attipoe who is also a leading member of the Royal Duklui Attipoe family of the Anlo Kingdom and other prominent Voltarians from across the country.

Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah outlined his vision of rebranding and repositioning the NDC to recapture power in the 2024 General Elections, giving power to the grassroots in decision-making processes and developing the human capital of the Party.



Torgbui Fugah in his impassioned remarks, recounted the struggle over the years in building the NDC in the Ashanti Region and extolled Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah, as his only deserving “Son” in the contest capable of leading the NDC to Victory 2024, even though some other Candidates had called on him. He therefore, granted Elvis his full blessings in his bid to become General Secretary of the NDC.



Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah’s team acknowledged the influential roles Torgbui Fugah has played in building the NDC in the Ashanti Region and beyond. They promised another visit after victory in the December 17 National Delegates Congress to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.