Emergency medical services award puts emergency service professionals to value

The event was held on 29th December 2023 at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Room

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm, Contributor

The Greater Accra Regional Management of National Ambulance Service has held the maiden edition of the Emergency Medical Services Excellence Awards (GAEMSEA 23) aimed at recognizing and honoring outstanding Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in the Greater Accra Region.

The theme for the occasion was "Celebrating the Greater Accra Emergency Medical Technicians for a successful EMS delivery"



The event which was held on 29th December 2023 at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Conference Room saw a large turnout of emergency medical technicians and various health practitioners.



Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Hon.Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, CEO of National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria, the Chief of Sempe and the Manklalo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II,



the Board Chairman of the Governing Board of the NAS Nana Wiafe Ababio and PAEMT Daniel Asare, the Greater Accra National Ambulance Service, Regional Administrator.



There were 8 major Award categories in all and every ambulance station in Accra received a citation for their hard work.



SEMT Jalil Abdul Abubakar from Ayawaso North Ambulance Station took home the award of the Best EMT Driver (Basic Category). AEMT Newton Mawutor, of Ablekuma North Ambulance Station was adjudged the Best EMT Driver (Advance Category).

SEMT Micheal Obodai of Accra Dispatch took the award for the Best Dispatcher of the Year (Basic Category).



Also, SAEMT Joyce Sellassie Avadzinu (Accra Dispatch) took the Award of Dispatcher of the Year, in the Advance category.



The Best EMT Basic category award went to SEMT Christopher Asare of the Trobu Ambulance Station. The award of the Best EMT Advance category was taken by AEMT Richard Awuah Adusei from Amanfrom Ambulance Station.



PAEMT Nathaniel Essuon Amoah of Ridge Ambulance Station received the award for the Best Station Manager.



AEMT Rahman Musah Abdul of Accra City Ambulance Station swept away the most prestigious award of EMS Personality of the Year.



The Greater Accra Regional Ambulance staff has been exceptional and very professional in their service delivery considering the year under review. A total of 6505 emergencies were responded to in 2023.

Categorically, these cases were medical, trauma, road traffic accidents, industrial and domestic emergencies in nature. In addition, they have attended to medical standbys, and medical escorts for local and international programs.



Also in 2022, 7085 emergencies were attended to by the Greater Accra Regional Ambulance Service staff.



The consistent and outstanding performance of the Regional Ambulance staff over the years necessitated the introduction of the award scheme to motivate and enhance job satisfaction.



Congratulations to all award winners and the Greater Accra Regional Management team for the initiative.



Long love Mother Ghana.