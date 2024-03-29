Emotional scenes when passengers on 'missing' Afram River pontoon arrived after thunderstorm scare

Pontoon on the Afram River

On the evening of March 28, 2024, Accra-based Starr FM reported that the pontoon on the Afram River had gone missing citing its Eastern Regional affiliate Agoo FM.

"Ferry goes missing on Afram River, reportedly with MP for Afram Plains South Joseph Appiah Boateng on board. The disappearance occurred following a severe thunderstorm at 7:30 pm Thursday, Agoo FM reports," they posted on social media.



The post was accompanied by a short video showing cars parked on the pontoon that was destined for Adawso having taken off from Ekyi Amanfrom.



In an update on their Facebook page at about 9:45 pm on Thursday, Agoo FM wrote: "The ferry that was reported missing has safely reached its destination, with no negative impact on passengers, vehicles, or goods."



They shared a video of the emotional disembarkation of passengers.



The commentary that accompanied the video indicated that the pontoon had arrived at a place other than its usual landing spot.

Passengers were seen hurriedly disembarking with some expressing thanks to God for a safe landing following the thunderstorm scare.



"It is only God that we can and must thank for this safe arrival. It was such an experience but here we are safe and sound," one passenger stated.







Below are some facts GhanaWeb gleaned from the initial narrative about the missing pontoon



The pontoon was on the Afram River, around nine o'clock in the evening at the time of sharing the video.

It had taken off from Adawso around 5:30 to 6 pm.



Heavy winds and rains thwarted the pontoon from the landing site at Adawso just when it was about to anchor for disembarkation.



The pontoon currently uses one engine and experts switched it off for safety reasons which affected visibility.



"We can neither see Echi nor Adawso, we are lost after the thunderstorm struck. Passengers have been removed to the lower deck," the narrator added.



He lamented that the pontoon was spoilt weeks back and had received emergency care even as operators found stop-gap measures to allow it to be useful by way of transporting people and properties between the two points.

Watch the two videos below:











