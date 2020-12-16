Ensure credibility, transparency in election-related cases – UNOWAS to Ghana courts

Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UNOWAS, Mohammed Ibn Chambas

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) has appealed to the judiciary to ensure that cases brought before it concerning the just-ended 2020 general elections are handled transparently and credibly “such that its decisions fully reflect the will of the people.”

In a statement issued by UNOWAS, its Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UNOWAS, Mohammed Ibn Chambas, condemned the various post-election violence in parts of the Ghana that led to the death of five people, and condoled with the bereaved families, adding that “the two main parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), must uphold the commitment to respect the peace pact signed on 4 December 2020 in which they, inter alia, committed to seek redress through constitutional and legal means for any electoral grievances.”



He also called on the “Ghanaian authorities to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable in line with Ghana's commitment to guaranteeing the respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

Read the full statement below:



