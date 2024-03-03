Eric Appiedu Yeboah wins Akuapem-South NPP parliamentary ticket

Eric Appiedu Yeboah, right

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Eric Appiedu Yeboah will contest for the Akuapem-South Constituency parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The parliamentary candidate on Saturday, March 02, 2024, won the parliamentary primary for the constituency with 267 votes out of the total valid votes cast, representing 49.3%.



He beat the current MCE for the area, Frank Aidoo who came a distant third with 69 votes, representing 12.7% of the votes.



Two other candidates, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah and Kwame Ofori-Gyau polled 154 and 54 votes representing 28 and 10 percent respectively.



Eric Appiedu Yeboah is taking over the candidacy from the three-term MP for the area, Osei Bonsu Amoah, the incumbent MP who has decided not to contest again after serving for 12 years.



The election originally scheduled to be held on the 27th of January this year together with other constituencies, was suspended following Mr O.B. Amoah's withdrawal from the contest.

The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) speaking after his victory thanked the delegates for their immense support and charged them to support the party in its quest to break the eight in the upcoming elections.



Mr Appiedu also urged the other contestants to come on board to present a united front ahead of the December general elections.



As part of his vision to ensure that job opportunities are made available for young people if elected, the PC gave the firm assurance to work closely with the incumbent government to provide jobs for them.



O.B. Amoah won the NPP slot in 2012, 2016, and 2020.