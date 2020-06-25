Regional News

Esiama Community Nursing Training College strictly adheres to safety health protocols

Correspondence from Western Region:

A tour by GhanaWeb to some schools in the Ellembele district, in the Western Region after the resumption of all final year students of public and private tertiary institutions, showed that schools are adhering to the safety protocols put in place by the government.



A visit to the Esiama Community Nursing Training College showed that management of the school have put in place strict measures to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 among students.



During the visit, GhanaWeb's correspondent observed that some Veronica buckets, liquid soaps, paper tissues, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers have been provided at all entry points in the college.



It was also noticed that four trainees are occupying a room that formerly accommodated eight (8) trainees. At the lecture halls, trainees were seen nose masks and also observing social distancing protocols by a 1-meter interval.



The college has set up an Isolation Centre by using one of their rooms to help respond swiftly to Coronavirus disease cases.

Outlining the Coronavirus health safety protocols put in place to GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecelia Andoh Boame, the Principal of the college, disclosed that before the president's announcement of resuming the partial learning activities, the college had started preparation ahead.



She explained that the college through its internal arrangement managed to buy five infrared thermometer guns to take the temperatures of the students and thirteen Veronica buckets.



"We have bought 5 thermometer guns, we have 13 Veronica buckets plus liquid soaps, we have bought hand sanitizers, we have used our school clothing to sew nose masks and gave each trainee three, these nose masks are locally made."



The Principal said every morning they educate the trainees about the Coronavirus and how to observe personal hygiene and other protocols.



"Every morning we educate them about the virus, what they should do, how to wash their hands, wearing of nose masks, and also to observe social distancing protocols".





She said the government has directed the college not to allow the trainees to go out indiscriminately and emphasized that any trainee who would flout this directive would be punished.



"Government has directed us not to allow any student to go out and I have asked them to adhere to the directive but if anyone wants to go out should seek permission from me and if you use own power and flout this directive, the law will deal with you".







She concluded by saying, "We have told our learners that right now we are not in normal time so they can't do their things on their own as it was done previously so have asked them to wear the nose mark always and ensure social distancing everywhere in the campus, washing of hands should be frequent".

